WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind as Isco Alarcon nets against former club

Real Madrid had a dream start against Real Betis before they were pegged back before half time. They have now managed to go back ahead in this MD26 clash at the Benito Villamarin.

It was a cagey opening to the match, but Real Madrid managed to open the scoring after 10 minutes after a wonderful team move that involved Kylian Mbappe, Ferland Mendy and Brahim Diaz, with the latter tapping home from a few yards out. However, Betis managed to strike back courtesy of Johnny Cardoso, who headed into the back of the net from close range from an Isco Alarcon corner.

Now, Betis have turned the match around completely from the penalty spot. Jesus Rodriguez was brought down inside the area, and that allowed Isco Alarcon to score against his former club from 12 yards.

It’s a big task for Real Madrid to win this game now, but they need a response if they are to go top of La Liga this evening.