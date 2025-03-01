WATCH: Brahim Diaz fires Real Madrid into early lead against Real Betis

Real Madrid must keep winning if they are to remain in control of their La Liga title defence, and they are set to do so after taking the lead against Real Betis in their MD26 clash at the Benito Villamarin.

It was a cagey opening to the match, but it is Real Madrid that have opened the scoring with the first chance. It was a fine team move from Carlo Ancelotti’s side with Kylian Mbappe, who returned to the side after missing the midweek victory against Real Sociedad, at the heart of it, and it culminated with Ferland Mendy slipping the ball into the path of Brahim Diaz, who could not miss from a few yards out.

Brahim Díaz opens the scoring! ⚪ The Moroccan applies the finish after great play by Kylian Mbappé and Ferland Mendy 👏 pic.twitter.com/pyluC4DzI4 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) March 1, 2025

RÜDIGER -> MBAPPE -> MENDY -> BRAHIMpic.twitter.com/5yhub6zh83 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) March 1, 2025

REAL MADRID STRIKE FIRST AGAINST REAL BETIS 💥 pic.twitter.com/1fAauG6npt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 1, 2025

A trip to the Benito Villamarin is tough for any opponent in La Liga, and Real Madrid are included in this. They drew 1-1 there last season, and they will be hoping too better than result here, and so far, they are on course to do so.