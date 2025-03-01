Real Madrid lose ground in La Liga title race as Isco leads Real Betis to victory

Real Madrid have been unable to go back to the top of the La Liga title after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin.

It was a cagey start to the contest, but Real Madrid managed to find the opening goal after 10 minutes. Kylian Mbappe was at the heart of a brilliant team move – he played in Ferland Mendy, who then cut the ball across to Brahim Diaz to find the back of the net from only a few yards out.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, that was as good as it got for them. From then on, Real Betis were the better team, and they got a deserved equaliser just before half time as Isco’s corner was headed home at close range by Johnny Cardoso for his first goal of the season.

Betis had 18 shots during the match (compared to eight for Real Madrid) and the most decisive of those came from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. Jesus Rodriguez did brilliantly to break through on goal, and when inside the area, he was taken down by Antonio Rudiger. That allowed Isco the opportunity from 12 yards, and he made no mistake – although Thibaut Courtois was not far away from saving it.

Cucho Hernandez should have scored Betis’ third, and his first since moving to the club during the winter transfer window, after he was played in by Antony, but his shot from close range went agonisingly past the far post. However, it mattered little in the end as Manuel Pellegrini’s side held on, and it means that the Chilean coach has finally managed to defeat his former side at the 10th time of asking as manager of Los Verdiblancos.

The result means that Real Madrid stay in second, and they could drop to third if Atletico Madrid defeat Athletic Club in Saturday’s late kick-off. They could also be three points behind Barcelona if the Catalans defeat Real Sociedad on Sunday.