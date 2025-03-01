“Always with Real Madrid in my heart” – Isco reveals apology to supporters after victory over former club

Real Betis secured a memorable 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Saturday, and former Los Blancos superstar Isco was at the centre of the win. He assisted Johnny Cardoso’s equaliser, before scoring the winner himself from the penalty spot.

It was a marathon performance from Isco and Betis, and it took its toll on the 32-year-old, who spoke to Movistar (via Diario AS) post-match.

“I feel dead, burst. It is very difficult to win games and even more so against Real Madrid, with their millions of resources. We came out disconnected to the game and they hurt us a lot. In the middle of the match the team took a step forward. We have to continue, not get upset.

“It was very difficult. They have the best players in the world. They have a lot of quality, speed… Without the work of the whole team it would not have been possible.”

Isco also spoke on his celebration to the goal he scored.

“My wife was there. I’m filming a little documentary of how I’m recovering from my injury. I have also apologised to the Real Madrid fans because I am grateful that they have helped me to fulfil the dreams that every child has. Always with Real Madrid in my heart.”

Isco missed the entirety of the first half of the season after suffering a broken leg during the final stages of the previous campaign, which he ended up needing two surgeries for. He has returned to form in spectacular fashion over the last couple of months, and now, he is targeted a long-awaited return to the Spain squad ahead of this month’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final against The Netherlands.

“I owe myself to Betis, first of all. But the National Team is the dream of any player. Hopefully I have that opportunity and come back after six or seven years.”