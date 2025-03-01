Real Madrid identify position to prioritise for summer transfer market

Real Madrid appear to be in the planning stage for the coming season, and have already settled on a course of action in several positions. While it is noted that the real decisions will be made in May and June, it does appear they will look for a defender in the summer.

That will not be in the middle of their defence, with Real Madrid believing they have enough at centre-back to get through next season. It appears that a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold to arrive on a free from Liverpool has also been struck, or is at least well on its way to be. That will settle the right-side of their defence in light of Dani Carvajal’s injury, which will keep him out into next season.

Opposite them next season, is a question mark. Relevo report that left-back is the priority position to address this summer, as neither Fran Garcia nor Ferland Mendy have been particularly convincing, and Real Madrid feel they need to address it. That said, if they have a successful season, Real Madrid will ‘not go mad’ with their spending.

Los Blancos missed out on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, after months of talks with the Canadian, with the 24-year-old at one point looking certain to sign for Real Madrid, and now must look to fix it. There has also been a report claiming that Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez will be one of their first signings this summer.

Garcia is undoubtedly hitting his best form since he arrived at the club, and has been keeping Mendy out of the starting XI at points. The Frenchman has still had the edge over big games in which Real Madrid went up against teams with more weapons though. The younger of the two certainly provides more energy and attacking threat down the left side, but neither does he stand out on the ball or defensively. Mendy remains accomplished at halting opponents, but has done it less this sseason.