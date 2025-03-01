Real Madrid have doubts about Luka Modric extension

Real Madrid were given a firm reminder of just how good Luka Modric still is last weekend, as he fired in a brilliant goal from range on the bounce into the top corner. The 39-year-old is Real Madrid’s oldest player in their history and their oldest goalscorer.

The Croatian legend looked likely to leave the club last summer for many months of the season after finally relinquishing his starting role, but in the end decided to accept a more secondary part in their success. At the end of the season, it was Toni Kroos and not Modric who would be bidding farewell.

Modric for his part is keen to continue next season with Real Madrid report both Marca and Relevo. He believes he still has the legs and the quality to keep going at the Santiago Bernabeu through his 40th birthday. Modric also has his sights set on the 2026 World Cup with Croatia, and he wants to get there as a Real Madrid player.

The latter of the two outlets reveal that there is less certainty from the club’s perspective on the best course of action. Real Madrid will not open talks with Modric until the season is approaching its conclusion, as tends to be the case, and will only discuss a one-year extension. Modric, for his part, ended up offering to reduce his salary last year in order to continue playing in the Spanish capital, a gesture that was key to his continuity. The hierarchy at Real Madrid still wonder if they are not better off handing his opportunities to a younger option.

Modric’s teammates continue to be enamoured with both his quality and contribution. This season he has played 1,789 minutes in 39 games, scoring four goals and giving six asssists. Certainly his goal against Valencia was crucial for Los Blancos in January, and while the baton is being passed onto the younger leaders in the Real Madrid dressing room, his voice of reason would likely be missed by Carlo Ancelotti at the very least.