Real Betis v Real Madrid predicted lineups: Mbappe and Modric to start

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are aiming to retake top spot in the La Liga title race as they take on Real Betis later today.

Los Blancos make the trip south to Andalucia currently in second place in the table, trailing Barcelona by head-to-head record only, with the Catalans in action tomorrow.

Carlo Ancelotti rotated his team for the midweek 1-0 Copa del Rey semi final first leg win over Real Sociedad and he will make changes again.

First choice goal keeper Thibaut Courtois will come back in, as Andriy Lunin drops to the bench, as per his plan this season.

Raul Asencio is expected to move into central defence, as Aurelien Tchouameni pushes into midfield, and Lucas Vazquez starts at right back.

Ferland Mendy could also get the nod over Fran Garcia on the opposite side of the visitors defence.

However, there are issues in midfield for Ancelotti, as Jude Bellingham serves the final game of a two-match ban ban.

Dani Ceballos is sidelined for two months with a hamstring issue and Fede Valverde’s minor injury will not be risked ahead of facing Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on March 4.

Captain Luka Modric should start in reshaped midfield -via reports from Marca – with Rodrygo Goes and Kylian Mbappe in attack after the latter missed out in San Sebastian due to a dental operation.

Antony has been cleared to play, after La Liga overturned his one-game suspension, which has caused frustration in the Real Madrid camp.

Victory for Ancelotti would keep up Real Madrid’s title momentum, ahead of a vital few weeks of action, and they beat Real Betis 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September via an Mbappe double.

They are unbeaten in their last four league visits to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, with the last three ending in a draw, including two 0-0 stalemates.