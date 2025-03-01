Real Betis quoted €50m by Manchester United for Antony transfer

Antony has become an instant favourite at Real Betis since arriving on loan from Manchester United during the winter transfer window, and already, supporters are calling for him to remain at the club on a permanent basis.

Antony, who turned 25 last week, has made an excellent start to his short spell at the Benito Villamarin, having scored three goals and provided two assists in six appearances – he was also sent off in his latest match against Getafe, although that red card was later overturned on appeal.

All parties have enjoyed these last few weeks, and with Antony having commented that he is already loving life at Betis, there has been talk of a deal possibly being made permanent in the summer.

For now, the expectation is that Antony will return to Man United in the summer, especially as there is no option to buy for Betis in the loan agreement that was signed in January. However, the Premier League giants appear willing to part ways with the Brazilian winger on a permanent basis, with TuttoMercatoWeb (via ED) reporting that they have set an asking price of €50m – which is approximately half of the amount that they paid to bring him in from Ajax back in 2022.

It would mean that Antony would be a record transfer fee for Betis, with their current highest expenditure having been for another Brazilian winger in Denilson, who joined back in 1998 for a fee of €30m.

Betis are one of several La Liga clubs to have financial issues, so it could be tough for them to have the money available for to sign Antony on a permanent basis. If they can’t manage it this summer, then they could miss their opportunity as the report also states that Juventus are keen on him, having been impressed with his exploits in Andalusia over the last few weeks.