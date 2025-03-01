Barcelona are facing an uphill task in the next summer or two, as they look for the eventual replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Several names have been mentioned as potential addtions for the Blaugrana, but none of them are likely to come cheap. Least of all Alexander Isak.

The Blaugrana are set to extend the contract of Lewandowski for an extra season at least, if not two, which will likely rule out a move for the likes of Isak. Although the Polish forward will be 37 in August, he looks poised to lead the line for Hansi Flick’s outfit, and remains the Pichichi in La Liga, having already racked up 33 goals this season.

Recent reports have noted that Lewandowski’s contract extension is a sign that Barcelona will not address the number nine position this summer, in no small part due to the cost. If they were to do so though, Isak is the preferred option. However the Catalan giants are aware that the battle for Isak’s signature will be fierce, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain forming a long and rich list of suitors.

Vitor Roque’s sale to Palmeiras won’t result in losses for Barça, covering the €23.5M left to amortize and freeing up salary space for Iñigo Martínez' and Lamine Yamal’s renewals. @ffpolo, @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 28, 2025

For his part, Isak is ‘excited’ by the prospect of playing for Barcelona, and the fact that he is on their shortlist report MD. The Swedish forward is conscious that a move to Catalonia is unlikely too though, given Newcastle United will only sell him for an offer in excess of €100m. He also earns a salary of €18m per annum, a figure his agents will try to better with his next contract.

Barcelona have also been linked with RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, but given the pace of the market, it seems unlikely they will be available two seasons down the line. By the same token, fresh talents and names will emerge.