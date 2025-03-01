La Liga round-up: Julian Alvarez sends Atletico Madrid top, Sevilla save draw and Girona held at home

Saturday saw four more La Liga action packed full of action, with the title race and European qualification being the main focus. Real Madrid lost at Real Betis to give Atletico Madrid the chance to go top with a victory at home to Athletic Club, while the other two matches saw Girona host Celta Vigo and Sevilla travel to the Spanish capital to take on Rayo Vallecano.

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club

It wasn’t pretty, but Atletico Madrid got the victory needed to go ahead of Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday, and Real Madrid. There was a distinct lack of action in the first half, but things sparked into the in the second period at the Metropolitano when super sub Julian Alvarez scored the only goal of the game after an excellent pass from Marcos Llorente, who was another to come off the bench and make an impact. Athletic Club will feel very hard done by to have lost, having hit the woodwork on three occasions (Inaki Williams x2 and Benat Prados).

Girona 2-2 Celta Vigo

Girona have failed to return to winning ways after a disappointing home draw. It had been a fine start to proceedings at Montilivi as Viktor Tsygankov scored from close range, but goals from Iker Losada and Marcos Alonso from the penalty spot saw Celta Vigo turn the match on its head. However, the Galicians were denied the three points as Yangel Herrera headed in via the post.

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

It is now three matches unbeaten for Sevilla after a very respectable draw at Vallecas. Rayo Vallecano hit the front in the 55th minute courtesy of a sensational strike from defender Andrei Ratiu, but in the end, the points were shared as Dodi Lukebakio came up clutch for Los Nervionenses with a late equaliser, which was his 11th goal of the season in La Liga.