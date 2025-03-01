La Liga giants to battle Barcelona for Luis Diaz in 2025

Liverpool star Luis Diaz could be on the move this summer with Barcelona putting him top of their list of potential transfer targets.

La Blaugrana are expected to prioritise a new attacker in the coming months and Diaz is an option as a marquee signing to bolster Hansi Flick’s team.

Barcelona will have the funds to bring in at least one new player to boost their front line but Liverpool remain undecided over how to handle Diaz’s future.

An improving financial picture for Barcelona has also increased their chances of being able to make a formal offer with the club able to spend €463m in salaries annually, an increase of €37m, as part of the wider 1:1 transfer setting at the Camp Nou.

Colombian international Diaz is currently under contract at Anfield until 2027 but the winger is rumoured to be open to joining Flick’s side in the right conditions.

As part of a fast moving story, Liverpool are expected to make a contract extension offer to the former Porto winger, and then decide on how to proceed.

His future could also hinge on squad changes at Liverpool in the months ahead, with Mohamed Salah considering his own extension offer on Merseyside, alongside uncertainty on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The latest twist in the saga comes via Fichajes.net, who claim Liverpool ae willing to listen to offers in the region of €70m, and that could trigger interest from Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s front line includes two players brought in less than 12 months ago, in Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, but the long term future of Antoine Griezmann is unclear.

The France international is expected to decide on a move to MLS in June after previously stating his desire to play in the USA before he retires from the game.