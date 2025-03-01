Imanol Alguacil expects Real Sociedad talisman to miss Barcelona clash

Real Sociedad won in La Liga last weekend against Leganes, but they will find it tough to pick up another three points against Barcelona, who are their opponents at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday evening.

After 25 matchdays, Barcelona are La Liga leaders, whereas La Real are down in ninth place. It will be difficult task for the Basque giants to win in Catalonia, and head coach Imanol Alguacil is expecting a very difficult match as he rates Hansi Flick’s side very highly, as per MD.

“Barcelona are in a great moment both individually and collectively. It is a joy to see with the boldness they play. They are always looking for more goals. That’s why they have scored and conceded a lot of goals. They always go for more and try to kill the opponents. They have made an important leap in individual and collective quality. They always press, they are very aggressive. They are growing a lot and having a great season. For me, they are on par with Real Madrid.”

La Real will be without the suspended duo of Nayef Aguerd and Takefusa Kubo for Sunday’s match, and Imanol could be without further important players against Barcelona. He confirmed that club captain Mikel Oyarzabal is a major doubt to make the trip after coming down with muscular discomfort in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final first leg defeat against Real Madrid.

“Oyarzabal ended up with discomfort in his hamstring. With the sensations he has, I think he will not be there. Yesterday they had a day off but he came and the feeling is that the discomfort continues.”

La Real and Imanol will have one eye on Thursday’s Europa League round of 16 first leg against Manchester United. No risks will be taken with any key players, so it would be no surprise to see a significantly changed line-up at the Estadi Olimpic.