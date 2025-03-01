“We are happy” – Hansi Flick on possibility of Wojciech Szczesny extending Barcelona stay

Hansi Flick spoke on numerous topics ahead of the match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad on Sunday, and one of those was Wojciech Szczesny, who has established himself as the starting goalkeeper over the last couple of months.

Szczesny is only contracted until the end of the season, having signed a one-year deal upon his earlier in the campaign. However, there are reports that he could be kept on for at least another 12 months, especially as there is further speculation that Inaki Pena, who would be Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s backup, could leave in the summer.

Flick was asked about this during his pre-match press conference, and while he refused to be drawn on whether Szczesny will be offered the chance to stay, he did state that he is pleased with the Polish goalkeeper, as per MD.

“I have not offered anything to any player, it is the work of Deco and the club. We are happy with him, but it is the work of Deco. We’re happy with him, that’s all I can say.”

Flick also spoke on the debate he has in defensive midfield, where he is choosing between Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado.

“It’s a difficult question. Frenkie has improved a lot this month. Casadó is more defensive and more focused on defence. With Frenkie we can have more possession and be more offensive. Casadó is a young player and he can improve, but in his first season he is doing very well and he can be proud of what he has achieved.”

Like Szczesny and de Jong, Ronald Araujo is another player that has had to wait until 2025 to become a starter, and Flick has also expressed his pleasure with the Uruguayan defender.

“I’m very happy with the situation because in this position we need four good players. Ronald arrived with an injury, but he is doing well. He’s a leader.”