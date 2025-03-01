Hansi Flick confirms injury setback for Barcelona star

Barcelona have had to regularly deal with injury problems over the course of the season so far, and they have now been struck with another blow in the build up to Sunday’s La Liga match against Real Sociedad at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, where they will be without an important defender.

In the last 24 hours, reports have emerged on a possible injury setback for Andreas Christensen, who had only just received the medical green light earlier this week after recovering from a muscle problem. Unfortunately for Barcelona, this news has now been confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick during his pre-match press conference, as per MD.

“Christensen has been injured in training and we will have to wait for how serious it is.”

It has been wretched season for Christensen, who had been expected to be a very important player for Flick. He has only played 26 minutes, and those came on the opening weekend of the campaign against Valencia, as he was forced to undergo surgery a few days later to correct an Achilles tendon problem that ended up seeing him out of action for the next five months.

Christensen, who has been linked with being moved on in the summer, would then return to the Barcelona matchday squad in January for matches against Getafe, Benfica and Valencia, although he failed to make an appearance before suffering the muscle injury that had ruled him out until earlier in the week, but a recurrence has now happened.

According to Diario AS, Christensen will be out for the next three weeks. It means that he will miss Sunday’s match against La Real, as well both legs of the Champions League round of 16 clash against Benfica. On top of this, he would be unable to feature against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid in La Liga fixtures.

Christensen would have been an option in defence and midfield for Flick, but he must now do without the Danish international for the time being.