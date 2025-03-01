Hansi Flick confirms Barcelona changes for Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona are currently top of La Liga, but they could drop to third in the standings by the time they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday evening. Title rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both in action on Saturday, and they could put the pressure on the Catalans ahead of their match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

La Real have had a tough season up until now, but for Hansi Flick, this makes little difference. As per MD, he still expects to face a very tough opponent on Sunday. He also confirmed that there will be alterations from the side that drew 4-4 against Atleti in the Copa del Rey earlier this week, although he refused to give an exact number, or refer to any players in particular.

“Real Sociedad is a great team. They defend well, but with the ball they are great players. We have to be ready for tomorrow. We need fresh legs and we’ll make changes, but I’m not going to say what changes I’ll make.”

Flick has confirmed that he is not dwelling on the last meeting between Barcelona and La Real, which saw a 1-0 victory for the Basque giants back in November.

“We are focused on the next game. We are optimistic and we are in a better moment. Now we have to prove it. We are not afraid of any opponent and we have to focus on our work.”

During his pre-match press conference, Flick also gave praise to his Barcelona players for the work that they have done so far this season.

“A lot has happened this season. The team always surprises us. It’s impressive. In the last few games we only had one training session and the team did very well. There are no excuses, you have to focus on each game. With this calendar we cannot choose, we have to accept it. We will put on fresh legs and give it our all. We are in three competitions and we will fight for the three titles. When the season started, no one expected this. The team has done well.”