Florentino Perez offers support to Real Madrid star after fan abuse

Earlier this week, Real Madrid were shocked by fan abuse received by first team stars Vinicius Junior and Raul Asencio during the 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. A home supporter was caught on camera aiming a monkey gesture at the Brazilian superstar, while the young defender was subjected to chants of “Asencio, die” during the first half at the Reale Arena.

In the aftermath of the match in Donostia-San Sebastian, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Asensio was affected by the chants that came in his direction, and that ultimately led to his half time substitution. In the last couple of days, the club has rallied around the 22-year-old, and among those offering their support has been president Florentino Perez.

As per Marca, Perez met with Asencio in the days after the incident against La Real. During this face-to-face, he told the defender to be calm, that he had his full support and that the club was not going to sit idly by.

Real Madrid have been delighted with Asencio since his emergence back in November after Eder Militao’s season-ending ACL injury. His excellent performances have already led to the club deciding that a new central defender does not need to be signed this summer, as he will continue to be relied upon alongside Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Militao, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal can also operate there – as can La Fabrica talents Joan Martinez and Jacobo Ramon, who are in Ancelott’s thoughts.

Real Madrid have a busy schedule from now until the international break, with the big matches being against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. It remains to be seen whether Asencio is counted upon for those showdown clashes in the Spanish capital.