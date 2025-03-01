Ferran Torres rejects Barcelona ‘clique’ rumours

Barcelona need their whole squad pulling in the same direction ahead of a key month in the 2024/25 season.

La Blaugrana face a UEFA Champions League double header against Benfica in the last 16 alongside three La Liga games before the end of March.

That starts this weekend at home to Real Sociedad before heading to Lisbon on March 5.

Hansi Flick’s current injury picture looks positive with only Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as long-term absences due to ACL injuries.

Flick will look to rotate and balance his squad in the weeks ahead with some of his fringe players expected to be elevated to a greater role.

One of those looking to play more is Ferran Torres, with Flick previously utilising him as a rotator for Robert Lewandowski, through the middle of Barcelona’s attack.

The Spain international has scored seven goals since the start of 2025 and he claims Flick is keeping him motivated to make an impact.

“Hansi is a coach who is very involved, even with players like me, who haven’t had many minutes. He’s a very approachable person and cares a lot about how you are personally, which helps you perform at a good level,” as per quotes from Marca.

Torres also addressed questions over rumours of cliques emerging in Flick’s squad this season which has dictated which players have seen more action than others.

From 25 La Liga games played so far, eight Barcelona players have started 20 or more matches, but Torres insisted there is now hierarchy over the matter.

“There are no bad feelings in the team or cliques. We are a team going in the same direction and that’s reflected on the pitch.

“I have Robert in front of me, a legend and one of the best strikers of the last 15 years. I try to be like a sponge and learn everything I can from him.”