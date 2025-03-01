Atletico Madrid face a huge two weeks of action before the March international break.

Los Rojiblancos battled back to secure a midweek 4-4 draw away at Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi final first leg.

That result keeps his team in the hunt for a final spot ahead of a second leg in Madrid at the start of April.

Cup action is now paused with the focus on the La Liga title race and the UEFA Champions League last 16.

In the next fortnight, Diego Simeone’s team host Athletic Club in league action tonight, followed by a Champions League trip across the city to face Real Madrid in their first leg.

That is swiftly followed by a La Liga clash at Getafe, the second leg with Los Blancos, and a home game with Barcelona, all before March 17.

With the schedule continuing to tighten, Simeone needs to balance his squad, to keep key players fresh.

Managing game time will be vital with club captain Koke and veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta both ruled out against Athletic Club and at least the first leg against Real Madrid.

Jan Oblak and Robin Le Normand are expected to come into the team, following the draw at Barcelona, with Jose Maria Gimenez rested for this weekend’s game.

Rodrigo De Paul and Conor Gallagher could also be held back for European action with Simeone looking to play with a tight midfield unit at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The latest reports from Marca indicate Alexander Sorloth will start in place of Julian Alvarez against their Basque visitors but a key call remains on Antoine Griezmann.

The France international could be asked to start the next two games, and be rested against Getafe, in a major demand for the veteran forward – as Simeone cannot remove his creative talents from the Atletico Madrid attack.