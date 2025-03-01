Barcelona forward not considering exit to La Liga side this summer

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Pau Victor of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on September 28, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona and Palmeiras have confirmed the sale of Vitor Roque this week, with the Brazilian forward moving for €25.5m plus €5m in variables. The Blaugrana will also retain 20% of his sell-on fee. The Blaugrana also had to negotiate with Real Betis, where the 20-year-old was on loan, in order to end their agreement.

Roque had fallen out of the starting XI over the last month with the return to fitness of Cedric Bakambu and the arrival of Cucho Hernandez. However Betis were naturally keen to get the most out of the deal. They save on his salary and avoid a potential €1.5m penalty clause if he did not reach a certain amount of minutes.

It appears Barcelona will cede 30% of Ez Abde’s rights, with Betis now owning 80% in total. The value of that percentage has been placed at €4.5m too. At one point though it was rumoured that a loan for Pau Victor in the summer had been agreed, with a potential option to buy for Los Verdiblancos.

The 23-year-old was of interest to Betis in January too, when they considered a loan switch for Victor if he was not re-registered by Barcelona. However Sport note that Victor is entirely focused on Barcelona, and remains keen to succeed there. He is unaware of any further interest from Betis, and is not considering a move there.

Barcelona still lack a free-kick specialist after Messi's departure. This season, only Pablo Torre has scored from a direct free-kick. @xavierbosch — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 28, 2025

If Barcelona do open the door to a move in the summer, Betis are one of several La Liga clubs that are monitoring his situation, as well as clubs in Germany. However it is noted specifically that it will also be Victor who chooses his future.

Given that final point, it would be no surprise if the move to shut down speculation comes from his agent, as Victor is clearly committed to Barcelona. If he does not improve much on his 259 minutes so far this season, then he may again consider his future in the summer.