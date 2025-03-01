Atletico Madrid chief confirms huge Darwin Nunez transfer update

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield this summer after a mixed third campaign.

The Uruguayan’s lack of efficiency in front of goal has caused frustration for fans and Arne Slot with the former Benfica star no longer commanding a starting place.

Nunez has started just over a quarter of Liverpool’s Premier League matches since Slot’s arrival at the club last summer, and has just six goals and five assists to his name across 35 appearances in 2024/25, although many of those games were off the bench.

Currently he averages a goal contribution every 155 minutes, albeit in a lethal Liverpool attack, and he is set for a back up role in the campaign run-in.

Slot has twice openly criticised his lack of effort in matches following high profile missed chances as part of their Premier League title push.

The situation now appears to have reach a key point, with Nunez allowed to leave Liverpool from June onwards, as the club feel they are better off moving on from him due to his inconsistent form.

It is not yet clear how much they could demand in a transfer fee, given they spent €85m on him back in 2022, and he also has three years remaining on his contract.

Recent rumours have linked Atletico Madrid with a bold offer, as Diego Simeone is reported to be a fan of Nunez’s style, but club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has firmly rejected those links.

“A move for Darwin Nunez? We are not looking for a striker; our team needs reinforcements in other positions, which is what the Atletico Madrid management is currently discussing,” as per reports from 365 Scores Arabic.

“Nunez is not part of the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming period and the reports about our interest in the player are completely baseless.”