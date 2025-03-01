Arsenal chase Barcelona target to join Martin Zubimendi next season

Arsenal have flagged up a ‘concrete transfer interest’ in Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany international has been linked with a potential summer free transfer to Catalonia but recent rumours have run cold since the start of 2025.

Real Madrid have also been tipped to make an offer for the 30-year-old but Arsenal could now lead the race following a key update.

Bayern Munich have reportedly withdrawn their contract offer to Kimmich to extend beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Bundesliga giants have gown tired of frequent stalling over Kimmich’s future at the club, and he now looks set to leave Bavaria as a free agent, with just four months to go before his contract runs out.

Reports from the The Metro have indicated Arsenal are now in a strong position but renewed talks with Bayern Munich are not ruled out at this stage.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho are both expected leave the Emirates Stadium when their own contracts expire in June and Mikel Arteta is planning a midfield refit with Kimmich providing experience and versatility in his engine room.

The Gunners are also confident over activating Martin Zubimendi’s €51m release clause at Real Sociedad as part of a long running link to the Spain international.

Liverpool’s failure to lure him to Merseyside last summer is not a concern for Mikel Arteta and neither is his inability to land with January offers for the Basque playmaker.

Arsenal have already reached out to Zubimendi’s representatives over a deal with talks progressing positively between both parties.

Despite a possible move for Kimmich not involving a transfer fee, his high wages will need to be factored in, and Arsenal may need to sell either Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard – alongside Partey and Jorginho’s exits – to fund their summer spending ahead of the 2025/26 season.