Vitor Roque exit moves Barcelona closer to Lamine Yamal agreement

Barcelona are hoping to get Vitor Roque’s exit signed off before the Brazilian transfer window closes on February 28.

As part of long-running transfer saga, the 19-year-old will complete a bold return to his native country at Palmeiras, just 13 months after joining Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense.

The teenager has endured a difficult stint in Catalonia, after arriving with great promise at Barcelona last January, but he struggled to make an impact in the second half of the 2023/24 season.

His underwhelming form, and the arrival of Hansi Flick as Barcelona’s new boss, signalled the need for change from both parties before the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

He opted to join Real Betis on a season-long loan deal, but similar issues with his form resurfaced, as a bright start fizzled out at the end of 2024.

With his prospects slashed in both Catalonia and Andalucia, Palmeiras spotted an opportunity to make a move, despite the need for a complex exit plan.

The negotiation process has been difficult for all of the clubs involved, as Barcelona accepted an offer worth €25.5m from Palmeiras, but in order for the deal to progress, they had to receive approval from Real Betis and FIFA to cancel his loan.

Los Verdiblancos also wanted compensation for losing him mid-season, and they have now got it, as Barcelona agreed to give them 30% more of Ez Abde’s rights, taking them up to 80%.

With an agreement now complete, time is now the only issue, as the striker flies to Brazil to sign a five-year deal.

The release of another player will loosen the financial restraints at Barcelona and free up the required salary space to ratify Inigo Martinez’s 12-month extension.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, it will also move the club closer to registering Lamine Yamal’s incoming renewal, as a matter of priority before the summer.