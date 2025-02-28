Rivaldo highlights key issue for Hansi Flick at Barcelona

Barcelona’s midweek Copa del Rey draw with Atletico Madrid disrupted their recent winning streak.

Hansi Flick’s side had won six successive games across all competitions prior to hosting Los Rojiblancos on February 23.

Despite battling back from conceding two goals inside a chaotic first ten minutes, to lead 4-2 in the final stages, the hosts slipped up under the pressure.

Alexander Sorloth did the damage against Flick again this season to tie the game ahead of a crunch second leg in Madrid in April.

Flick’s starting team choices, and his late substitutions were questioned at full time, as the La Liga leaders were criticised for not closing the game out.

Ahead of their return to La Liga action this weekend, club legend Rivaldo has weighed into the debate, to address a concern for Flick.

“It’s important to pay more attention. Flick must correct the defensive errors at Barcelona if he wants to have a chance of winning titles this season,” as per quotes from Marca.

“Luckily, the team were able to score four goals against Atletico Madrid, but conceding four is worrying. Barcelona are playing very well, but I don’t remember the last time they conceded four goals in that way.

“These errors cannot be repeated in the next few matches, which will be decisive for the success of the season.”

Barcelona host Real Sociedad on March 2 and Flick could face a battle to retake top spot.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both in action the day before, with Los Blancos only trailing Barcelona at the top of the table based on head-to-head record, and Barcelona are expected to be at least second by the time they take on La Real.

Flick’s team then restart their UEFA Champions League campaign away at Benfica in a last 16 first leg on March 5.