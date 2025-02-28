Real Madrid starlet will discuss loan exit with club at the end of the season

Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe reminded the world just how talented he is on Wednesday night, with a two-touch finish that gave Los Blancos a lead in their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad. With Kylian Mbappe absent due to tooth pain, Endrick was afforded a rare starting spot.

The 18-year-old arrived for €40m plus €20m in variables from Palmeiras in the summer, and impressed with two goals in his first five appearances, despite featuring for just 20 minutes if action. The teenage starlet has been starved of opportunities on the whole though, and in total has played just 474 minutes across the season. In total, Endrick has played just four times from kick-off, despite scoring six times, and only once has he started in competitions that are not the Copa.

During the winter transfer window it was rumoured that he could leave on loan for more game time, but that talk was dismissed by Carlo Ancelotti, and the club seemingly turned down an approach late in January from West Ham United. Diario AS say that a meeting between Endrick, his agents and Real Madrid will take place at the end of the season though to discuss whether a loan might be beneficial.

The fact that Mbappe has installed himself as a clear number nine for Real Madrid now is a major obstacle to both Endrick’s development and game time, given the Frenchman is likely to play the vast majority of games. In addition, Endrick is supposedly keen on making a claim for a spot in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup squad. He has dropped out of contention of late, and will need minutes to join Raphinha, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior again. Carlo Ancelotti has been preaching patience to both Endrick and Arda Guler, but it is understandable that he will want more game time.