Palmeiras confirm Latin American transfer record for Barcelona striker

Vitor Roque has moved to Palmeiras, after the Brazilian giants confirmed their marquee signing on the final day of the Brazilian transfer window. O Verdao have brought the Brazilian forward back to his native country just 14 months after he left Athletico Paranaense to join Barcelona.

On Thursday afternoon Real Betis confirmed an agreement with Barcelona to terminate Roque’s loan deal. It is believed that Barcelona gave up assets worth around €4.5m in order to encourage Betis to agree to doing so, as they sought to recoup the money they spent on Roque in the first place.

Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín face a key career dilemma at Barça. Both full-backs impressed in pre-season, and earned a place in the squad, but the club continue to scout alternatives. The two now have two paths ahead: follow Sergi Roberto’s example by staying as squad players or… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 28, 2025

The Blaugrana put down €30m for Roque last January, plus another €31m in variables (none of which were earned), handing the 20-year-old a seven-year contract until 2031. However after he struggled for game time under Xavi Hernandez, he was loaned out to Betis, and has fallen out of their plans for the future.

The deal taking him to Palmeiras will see Barcelona keep 20% of any future sale, and bring in €25.5m plus €5m in variables. It is an operation that allows Barcelona to complete the deal without making any losses, despite his stock having fallen over the last year. It is believed that Barcelona were keen to move on, and will put the salary limit space towards contract renewals for Inigo Martinez, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal in the coming months.

“It is an honor to wear the shirt of Brazil’s Greatest Champion,” Roque explained.

“Since the news began to emerge about the possibility of my transfer to Palmeiras, I have received a number of messages from Palmeiras fans, and that affection has made all the difference.I can’t wait to join my teammates and be on the field to help Palmeiras.”

Betis themselves had a buy option for €25m on Roque, but after spending €13m to bring in Cucho Hernandez in January, it became clear that Los Verdiblancos were not planning to make Roque their star forward any time soon. The deal is a record for a Latin American side, outstripping the €20m Botafogo spent on Wendel last month.