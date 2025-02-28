Neymar Junior could still have unfinished business in La Liga amid growing links over a return to Barcelona.

The Brazil international has returned to his native country to rejoin former club Santos on a short-term deal until the summer.

Neymar was keen to leave Al Hilal, and Santos stepped in, but his long-term plans remain unclear.

As per the latest update, Barcelona are considering a move for sensational return to the club he left in a world record transfer eight years ago.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 in a blockbuster deal, but the 33-year-old still sees himself as able to compete at the highest level, which is why he is expected to try a return to Europe in 2025, with Barcelona his preferred choice.

Plenty needs to be decided before that could take place, with no indication on Hansi Flick’s interest in a deal, despite the wider narrative surrounding a returning star.

However, according to The Athletic, initial discussions have taken place between Barcelona and Neymar’s representatives over a possible deal.

Any agreement would be favourable for Barcelona, as no transfer fee is required, and they would likely aim to ensure Neymar’s wages are low, given the risk that comes with re-signing him.

As the saga rolls on, Neymar has reminded Barcelona fans of his loyalty to them, with an anecdote on why he chose them over Real Madrid in 2013.

“I received an offer from both sides [Barcelona and Real Madrid]. One proposal from Barcelona and the one from Real Madrid was practically a blank cheque,” he told the Podpah podcast.

“Real Madrid said ‘put on offer on paper and we’ll pay’. If I’d gone to Real Madrid I would have earned three times more than I did at Barcelona.

“I ended up listening to my heart. My dream was to play with Lionel Messi, that’s when I decided to go to Barca.”