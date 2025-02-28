Manuel Pellegrini confirms Vitor Roque exit as Barcelona give up €4.5m

After numerous reports claimed an agreement between Palmeiras, Barcelona and Real Betis to send Vitor Roque back to Brazil, Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that a deal has been done. All that remains is for O Verdao to sign all the documentation before the Brazilian transfer window slams shut today, and announce Roque’s arrival.

Barcelona ended up contacting FIFA to ensure that a deal could be done outside of the Spanish transfer window, first needing the permission of Real Betis to break the loan deal. The reported fee is €25.5m plus €5m in variables for Roque. Pellegrini explained that Roque’s loss of protagonism in recent weeks was simply part of the normal process for a young player.

“He stopped training because his transfer to Palmeiras seems to be finalised, done. I have no further comments about his departure, nor about the other 18 players who left. With the squad we have we will try to go as far as possible. Nothing has happened with Vitor Roque, he is 19 years old and was progressing, improving in different things. It happens to many young people like Assane [Diao] or Jesus [Rodriguez],” he told Diario AS.

Betis and Pellegrini were reportedly reluctant to lose Roque midseason, with Cedric Bakambu their only natural number nine registered for the Conference League. However Barcelona have made it worth their while to make the deal happen say Sport. Los Verdiblancos avoid paying the rest of his salary this season, and a potential €1.5m penalty clause if he did not reach 45 minutes half of their games.

In addition, Barcelona also negotiated yesterday to cede Betis a further 30% of Ez Abde’s rights, taking their share to 80% in total. With the initial deal for 50% worth €7.5m, and his current market value remaining at €15m, the value of that 30% is cited as €4.5m.

The Blaugrana were keen to get the deal for Roque done, as it allows them to move on from a player they spent big on who is no longer in their plans, without losing any money. Barcelona will also retain 20% of his rights. The Catalan daily go on to say that the move to Palmeiras began to be discussed in mid-January, when Betis spent big on Cucho Hernandez. This was seen by Roque’s camp as a clear sign they would not execute their €25m buy option on Roque themselves, and that in order to find regular football, he may have to go elsewhere.