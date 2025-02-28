Kylian Mbappe’s instant training return ahead of key Real Madrid games

Kylian Mbappe is back in action for Real Madrid ahead of a crunch run of games on the horizon for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in March.

Los Blancos kick off the month with a La Liga trip to Real Betis this weekend, where a win or a draw on the road will take them above Barcelona at the top of the table, for at least 24 hours.

The clash builds into a UEFA Champions League last 16 double header against arch foes Atletico Madrid on March 4 and 12, either side of a home league derby against Rayo Vallecano on March 9.

A trip to Villarreal on March 15 wraps up a packed fortnight of matches, ahead of the incoming international break, before a final game of the month at home to Leganes on March 30.

Mbappe missed out in midweek, as Ancelotti’s charges sealed a 1-0 Copa del Rey semi final first leg win away at Real Sociedad, following a pre-planned dental operation.

However, as per reports from Marca, the France international has not suffered any setbacks from the procedure and returned to training in Valdebebas – and will be in the starting line up against Los Verediblancos.

Despite the importance of the trip to San Sebastian, Mbappe’s absence was not too much of an issue for the visitors, with Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois also rested.

All three are expected to return to the starting XI, but Ancelotti will be forced into changes in midfield, with Jude Bellingham serving the final game of a two-match suspension.

Ada Guler and Andriy Lunin are expected to make way for Courtois and Valverde with Mbappe coming into a reshaped tactical set up.

Dani Ceballos also misses out – against the team he almost joined last summer – after being ruled out for two months with a hamstring injury in the win at La Real.