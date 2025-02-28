Julian Alvarez: Champions League final frustration powered Man City exit

Julian Alvarez has fitted in perfectly at Atletico Madrid following his summer move from Manchester City.

The Argentina international set out his intention to leave Manchester following Argentina’s 2024 Copa America final win.

Despite the shock over his stance, Pep Guardiola accepted his reasons for wanting to move on, and Los Rojiblancos completed an £82m deal.

Alvarez’s desire to be the key component in a starting attack could not be fulfilled in Manchester due to Erling Haaland’s role in Guardiola’s plans.

The 25-year-old was vital for City, scoring 36 goals across two seasons, and won the UEFA Champions League in their 2022/23 treble campaign.

However, that desire for more drove him to Madrid, and his early form in the Spanish capital is justifying the decision.

20 goals scored across 39 appearances in his debut campaign has added a new level to Diego Simeone’s team as they remain in the La Liga title hunt plus the Copa del Rey and Champions League final stages.

Simeone has placed his faith in Alvarez, as the perfect partner for Antoine Griezmann, and he will be their big-game player in the season run-in.

That is not the sensation he enjoyed at City and Alvarez admitted those nights of Champions League frustration ultimately made his decision to leave the Etihad Stadium.

“Something inside told me I needed a different challenge, to look for something new in my career, he told an interview with Argentinian outlet Infobae.

“The last conversations with Pep were positive, he thanked me for everything, and I never gave any trouble to the club.

“You always want to play in the most important games. I think about the Champions League final where I didn’t get on the pitch.

“In the semi final, I didn’t play much, I would have liked to play in those type of games. It’s a bit because of that, where I thought about the change.”