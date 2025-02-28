Barcelona star sets out El Clasico mission for Champions League final

Barcelona are gearing up to fight on across three competition fronts during the 2024/25 season run-in.

Hansi Flick’s side still have the edge at the top of the La Liga title race alongside spots in the Copa del Rey semi finals and the UEFA Champions League last 16.

The UEFA draw has opened up an intriguing path to a potential final for Flick after his team finished second behind Premier League leaders Liverpool in the league phase rankings.

Barcelona have been placed in the ‘bottom half’ of the draw bracket with a reunion against Benfica drawn as their first knockout stage opponents.

The structure of the draw means Flick’s charges cannot face El Clasico rivals Real Madrid – or Atletico Madrid – until the final, if they secure progression to the showpiece.

That could set up the potential for three El Clasico meetings before the end of the campaign and a first-ever meeting in a European final.

The two old foes will battle it out in a potential league title decider on May 11 and they can still meet in the Copa del Rey final at the end of April.

The prospect of going head to head is a thrilling option for fans and Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has admitted it is something he would relish.

“Of course I’d sign up for a final against Real Madrid! As long as we’re in it, that’s the most important thing. It would be a great match, but we have to do our part,” as per an interview with Diario Sport.

The last Champions League meeting between the clubs came in the 2010/11 semi finals during Pep Guardiola’s tenure in Catalonia.

Lionel Messi’s first leg double in Madrid set Guardiola on course, followed by a 1-1 draw in Barcelona, as he memorably went on to secure a second final win over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.