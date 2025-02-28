Barcelona back on standby over Marcus Rashford summer move

Barcelona remain on alert over a potential summer transfer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international was heavily linked with a January move to La Blaugrana after falling out of favour at Old Trafford at the end of 2024.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim left Rashford out of his squad plans after he indicated a desire to leave the club in search of a new challenge in 2025.

However, despite flagging up their interest in the 27-year-old, Barcelona did not make a formal move before the transfer window closed at the start of February.

That allowed Unai Emery to swoop in and complete a last-minute loan agreement for Rashford, as he joined Aston Villa until the end of the campaign.

Rashford has looked like a revived player since joining Villa, released from his tense setting at United, and Emery has a £40m purchase option on him in June.

Villa will wait until the end of the campaign before making a call over what to do with their loan star with widespread reports in the UK indicating Rashford has already made his decision to move on from Manchester.

Despite Villa have the edge, via that clause, Barcelona are not out of the running as per reports from Football Insider.

The Catalan giants are still in the Rashford race, alongside Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, if Villa do not complete a deal.

The report adds Barcelona still hold an important advantage as the player himself prefers a switch to La Liga over remaining in the Premier League.

Barcelona would have to work hard to reduce United’s asking price in the months ahead, but if Rashford pushes for the move, they could step up.

Rashford is expected to reach the 300 Premier League game mark in the weeks ahead as a landmark before his departure from Old Trafford.