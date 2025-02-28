Arsenal star tops Real Madrid shortlist for 2026 move

Real Madrid look as if they will avoid pursuing a signing at centre-back this summer, despite doubts over their depth at the position. Los Blancos chose not to reinforce after Nacho Fernandez left and Leny Yoro went to Manchester United, and have been thin at the position since.

Eder Militao suffered a second cruciate ligament injury in consecutive seasons earlier this year, ruling him out for the rest of the season. Meanwhile veteran presence David Alaba spent 13 months on the sidelines with his own cruciate ligament and meniscus surgery, and only last week started his first game since.

Jesus Vallejo has been fit for most of the season but not trusted by Carlo Ancelotti, has been restricted to just 10 minutes of action, leading to the use of Aurelien Tchouameni in defence, and the emergence of Raul Asencio alongside Antonio Rudiger. Asencio’s rise to the call means Real Madrid will likely decide to pass on strengthening in the transfer market again this summer.

Which tallies with a report from Relevo claiming they will move for a centre-back in the summer of 2026. Alaba (32) and Rudiger (31) are both out of contract that summer, and while they could continue, it will only be on rolling one-year deals. They also fear that they are likely to struggle physically in the coming seasons, and there is also concern about the recovery of Militao, given he will have gone two seasons without consistent football.

As such they will look for a younger defender, one in a favourable contract situation and at an affordable price. Los Blancos are evaluating various options, but atop their shortlist is Arsenal star William Saliba. The Frenchman, 23, is out of contract in 2027, and Real Madrid would either look to move in 2026 for a reduced price deal, or persuade him not to renew his contract with the Gunners.