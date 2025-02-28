Arsenal plan key sale to fund La Liga double transfer

Arsenal could sell either Leandro Trossard or Gabriel Martinelli this summer to fund a double transfer move for two La Liga stars.

The Gunners have seen their Premier League title challenge falter since the start of 2025 on the back of an ongoing injury crisis at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has been left woefully short of attacking options in recent weeks, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus sidelined for the season and Martinelli and Bukayo Saka struggling with hamstring issues.

Despite his best efforts, Arteta was unable to bring in a new attacker in the winter transfer window, as the Spanish coach looks set to fall short in the title race again.

The club will back Arteta in the market again this summer, but squad sales are needed before new faces can come into the club, and Martinelli and Trossard have been highlighted as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

Both players are attracting strong transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League and could bring in around £40m to be reinvested elsewhere in the squad.

Arteta has already targeted two players currently plying their trade in his native Basque Country in Real Sociedad playmaker Martin Zubimendi and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

Zubimendi has reportedly changed his stance over not leaving La Real, after rejecting Liverpool last summer, and his €51m release clause remains in place.

Similarly, the links between Barcelona and Williams have run cold in 2025, as Arsenal prepare an offer for the 22-year-old.

Williams also has a release clause in is contract in Bilbao, set at around €58m, but his current club will push to keep him in place.

In both cases, Arsenal could pay slightly over the exit clause to facilitate an agreement, to allow for payments to be spread across longer periods within each player’s prospective new contract.