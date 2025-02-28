Real Madrid seemed to have finally found some balance in midfield this season, with Dani Ceballos playing an orchestrating role alongside Aurelien Tchouameni. However Carlo Ancelotti will now be forced to reconstruct the platform for their attacks, after Ceballos was ruled out for two months on Thursday.

It likely means that one of Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric or Fede Valverde will be used in midfield instead of Ceballos. The Croatian probably has the closest skillset to Ceballos, but at the age of 39, there are concerns about his ability to hold up physically. Ancelotti expressed confidence in his alternatives though.

“There are those who forget that Camavinga played in the Champions League final this year. The two pivots were Kroos and Camavinga. He has the quality to play. Also Modric, Tchouameni… It’s a shame about Ceballos, he was contributing a lot. But, as always, we are going to replace him.”

However against Real Betis this weekend, he will also be without Valverde, who is reportedly rushing back to be fit against Atletico Madrid next week in the Champions League.

“No scheduled rest, no injury. He has slight discomfort and will not be available tomorrow, but he will be available in the next game.”

One of the options was to continue using Valverde at right-back against Atletico, but Ancelotti also noted that Raul Asencio could be used at right-back. In general Real Madrid have improved defensively though, and that in part is down to the improved work-rate from their attacking quartet.

“Vinicius is helping a lot. The team has changed a lot, because the forwards work a lot. The team is more solid. I don’t think I see, as a coach, Vinicius playing as a midfielder.”

Ancelotti has recently admitted that he held a conference call with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo Goes to discuss their defending.

“We have talked about it many times. Not only with Vinicius, with everyone. And they agreed. The chip has changed obviously in the last few games. Since the game against Atleti, the defensive improvement has been evident.”

It appears as if Real Madrid have turned the corner somewhat after victories over Manchester City in the Champions League, but their Round of 16 derby clash will be a true test of their credentials. The injury to Ceballos is certainly a bitter blow too, threatening to throw things off balance.