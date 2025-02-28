Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that central defender Raul Asencio is ready to play again after being brought off on Wednesday night at half-time. The Italian coach admitted that chants of ‘Asencio, die’ had gotten to the 22-year-old, and also being on a yellow card, he took the decision to remove him against Real Sociedad.

Asencio was in a rare outing at right-back, and with Fede Valverde a doubt against Real Betis this weekend, and Lucas Vazquez struggling defensively, it could be an option for Los Blancos going forward.

🗣️Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe's fitness: "The tooth has disappeared. He is fine. I don't think the tooth will recover (laugh), but the rest is fine." #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/2xD3BWYGVm — Football España (@footballespana_) February 28, 2025

“He has the quality to play there. He is a different right back than Lucas and Valverde. If you have a wide winger, like Rodrygo, you don’t need a full-back who pushes forward lot. And he is very good defensively.”

More specifically on his mental state, Ancelotti was clear that he would have no qualms in putting him in the starting XI against Real Betis, in a heated atmosphere at the Benito Villamarin.

“The player is fine. He has recovered well. I was affected and it is normal. A few days have passed and he is ready to play. Something has happened that shouldn’t happen. The protocol was applied very well.”

“I put him on when I want to put him in the eleven. We are not thinking about anything else. Only this doesn’t have to happen. Insults don’t have to happen.”

One player he will be without is Jude Bellingham, who is serving the second game of his suspension after being sent off for dissent. Real Madrid unsuccessfully appealed that decision, but Real Betis will have Antony back after his red card was rescinded against Getafe last week.

“I’m talking about Bellingham and it seems like an injustice to me. I don’t want to talk about Antony.”

Real Madrid will look to apply pressure on Barcelona, who play on Sunday this weekend against Real Sociedad, but Ancelotti declared he was not expecting an easy game at the Villamarin. Last year Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Los Verdiblancos, but they will have Kylian Mbappe back for the fixture.