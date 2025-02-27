Real Valladolid fans blanked after request for refunds as ire grows

Real Valladolid perhaps hit their lowest point of the season on Sunday, as they suffered a second defeat of the season where they conceded seven times. Their 7-1 defeat to Athletic Club, featuring a sending off for Stanko Juric, made it clear that it could be a long final 13 games of the season.

Stuck on 15 points, and eight adrift of safety, Valladolid are hot favourites not just to go down but to finish bottom of La Liga. La Pucela are currently looking for a third manager of the season, after the sackings of Paulo Pezzolano and Diego Cocca, with B team manager Alvaro Rubio in charge on an interim basis.

Valladolid fans are fed up with owner Ronaldo Nazario, and have been protesting his ownership too, and are clear that they want the Brazilian gone. A protest that has so far fallen on deaf ears, as has their request for a refund. The traveling Pucela fans requested a reimbursement for their tickets to see their team be destroyed at San Mames from the players, but the club has rejected this idea, report Relevo.

“You can win, draw or lose. What is indefensible is the lack of competitiveness. Forgivenesses are no longer worth it, actions are worth it,” said a statement from the Federation of Supporters Clubs of Real Valladolid. They are sick of what they call ’empty apologies’, and Valladolid have ackonowledged their frustration, explaining that there is a potential for economic consequences for the squad.

“We are told that they have formal and contractual mechanisms that, based on the performance of each player during and at the end of each season, establish their salaries,

The Federation noted that there was no economic motive behind their request, but it was instead a manner of raising their voice against such humiliation. Rubio apologised after the match to the Valladolid fans, but it seems that only improvement will save any face for La Pucela at this point.