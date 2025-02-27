Real Madrid are once again dealing with selection headaches after the loss of Dani Ceballos on Wednesday night in their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Sociedad. However they are also sweating on the fitness of another key player for their Champions League derby against Atletico Madrid.

On Thursday Kylian Mbappe returned to training after missing out at Anoeta due to pain from an operation to remove his tooth. His presence for their La Liga clash against Real Betis this weekend is not in doubt. Ceballos will be absent against his former club, having been ruled out for two months, and Carlo Ancelotti will now have to select from Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde to partner Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield.

Valverde’s fitness is also a question mark though. The Uruguayan had been nursing muscle discomfort for several weeks, and hit breaking point against Osasuna in their 1-1 draw at El Sadar. He then underwent pain-killing injections in order to be there against Manchester City to help out Real Madrid, with Lucas Vazquez also out of action at the time.

Hence it was planned that he would rest against Girona over the weekend and Real Sociedad, and as such did not travel. Relevo say that he is still a ‘serious doubt’ to play at the Benito Villamarin though, and his presence is not certain against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League derby clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 26-year-old is now rushing to be back in time for the capital showdown.

Knowing Valverde’s commitment to the cause, it would certainly be a surprise if he was not present against Atletico. It appeared as if Ancelotti had found an answer to their issues at right-back with Valverde, as Vazquez had struggled consistently. Whether it be in midfield or defence, Valverde’s absence would be keenly felt, with Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and now Ceballos already ruled out.