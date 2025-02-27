Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia could well end up being the difference between relegation and survival for Los Pericos this season, such has been his contribution between the two sticks. Already on the radar of Europe’s elite last season, Garcia has swiftly become one of the most coveted goalkeepers on the market.

Arsenal were in hot pursuit of Garcia last summer, and made an offer of €20m for him, but Espanyol decided to refer the Gunners to his release clause. Currently €25m, it rises by €5m in the final 15 days of the transfer window, and will rise by a further €5m if he is capped by Spain. Arsenal have spent ‘the best part of a year’ speaking with his camp though, and are expected to return for him this year.

Meanwhile it has been revealed that Barcelona have taken notice of his form in recent months too, and he is one of the options on their own shortlist. However Sport explain that Espanyol would do all they could to avoid Garcia moving to their bitter rivals, and would demand all of his release clause up front, a measure that given the Blaugrana’s salary limit struggles would likely rule out a deal. It should be noted that they have made not move to sign Garcia, merely taken note of his performances.

Barça's goalkeeping situation for 2025-26 is still uncertain. Ter Stegen, recovering from a knee injury, is expected back by May, but his long-term fitness remains a question. Szczęsny, who overtook Iñaki Peña as the starter, could stay if Flick approves his renewal, avoiding the… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 27, 2025

One side that has made a move for Garcia is Manchester United. The same outlet explain that the Red Devils have sounded out his agents over the possibility of a move. Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked to the 23-year-old, but Espanyol are so far unaware of their interest. The Premier League is his most likely destination. In addition, Caught Offside report that Garcia is now on Manchester City’s radar too, with the potential for Ederson to leave this summer.

Manchester United could well provide stiff competition for Arsenal in the race for Garcia’s signature. It could well come down to which side is willing to offer him a clearer path to first-team football.