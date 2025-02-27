“We want Manchester City to be sanctioned” – La Liga president Javier Tebas

Manchester City have been one of the most widely-discussed football teams on the planet in recent years, particularly in regards to financial matters. The Cityzens are currently under investigation by the Premier League over an alleged 115 breaches of Financial Fair Play rules, and more claims have also been made.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is one of the figures that has questioned Man City in regards to financial matters, and when speaking to the media on Thursday (via Marca), he was forceful on the situation.

“What worries me is not the APTs – what worries me are the companies outside the City Football Group where City’s expenses are sent. All they do is think about how they can circumvent rules and regulations. We have informed the European Union of this with facts and figures.

“I can’t talk about sanctions for Manchester City for this matter yet. All I can say is that when you see that a company in Europe has distorted the market, they often have to pay back funds. We want Manchester City to be sanctioned. The case is currently under investigation. We have not yet received a response. Remember, the European Commission has many cases.”

Girona are one of the clubs under the City Football Group, and Tebas used the Catalan side to get his point across.

“The same thing happens in any sector, so why not in football? When City Football Group bought Girona, they loaned five players to them. We checked the valuations and calculated that they were 40 times higher than those claimed by Manchester City.”

Tebas pointed out that he took a similar stance with Paris Saint-Germain back in 2023.

“It’s not just about Manchester City. We have denounced Paris Saint-Germain to the European Commission. As for Newcastle, we haven’t done anything about it yet. We don’t have enough data.”