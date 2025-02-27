Long-awaited return to Belgium confirmed for Real Madrid star

Following the exit of previous coach Domenico Tedesco, Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois is set to make his return to the Belgian national team next month. That much has been confirmed by new coach Rudi Garcia.

Courtois has been absent from Belgium duty since the summer of 2023, after he fell out with Tedesco. The 32-year-old was injured for much of that period, as he recovered from a cruciate ligament injury, but last August confirmed in a statement the motive of his absence before the September internationals.

“Unfortunately, after the events with the coach and after much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his direction. In this matter, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking to the future, my lack of trust in him would not contribute to maintaining the necessary climate of cordiality,” he notes, as quoted by MD.

However after Garcia replaced Tedesco, talk of Courtois’ return ramped up, and he confirmed to Rio Ferdinand on his podcast that he was ready to come back to international duty, and has previously noted that he was ‘proven right’ over his spat with Tedesco. Garcia has now confirmed as much to L’Equipe, explaining that he spoke to the Belgian players involved before the Champions League play-off between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“He will be back. This is excellent news for all of Belgium. I always considered Thibaut to be the best goalkeeper in the world (…) I went to see him in Madrid before Real Madrid-Manchester City, where I also took the opportunity to meet Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku the day before the game.”

Courtois has 102 caps to his name for Belgium, and is likely to go down as one of their greatest ever players. He made his debut in 2011, and more or less has been their number one since. While he has suffered from the odd injury issue outside of his cruciate problem, he likely has a number of years at the top level left.