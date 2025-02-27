Kylian Mbappe given green light to make Real Madrid return against Real Betis

Real Madrid managed to go without Kylian Mbappe for their 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, but his presence was still missed. The 26-year-old was absent from the matchday squad that travelled to San Sebastian after tooth surgery earlier in the week caused him to be overlooked by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti took no chances with Mbappe, who was still in pain by the time Wednesday’s match came around. It was his replacement Endrick Felipe that scored the only goal of the game at the Reale Arena, but the Brazilian teenager could find it difficult to retain his place in the starting line-up.

That’s because Mbappe will be back in action for Real Madrid for this weekend’s trip to Real Betis. As per Diario AS, he returned to training on Thursday, and after passing medical examinations, he has received the green light to be included in the matchday squad for the Benito Villamarin.

Mbappe’s return comes as very good news for Real Madrid, who have been left severely affected by confirmation that Dani Ceballos suffered a worrying knee injury during the victory over La Real – he is expected to be out of action for at least two months, meaning he will not be available for the vast majority of the remainder of the season.

Further to that, there are doubts about Federico Valverde’s involvement for this weekend’s trip to Betis. Reports have suggested that the Uruguayan midfielder will not be able to travel to Andalusia on Saturday due to muscle discomfort, and this could also see him miss out against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu next week. However, Real Madrid are hopeful that he will at least be able to be called upon for that showdown clash.