“My responsibility is to be there” – Gerard Pique speaks on Barcelona presidency

Gerard Pique is undoubtedly a Barcelona great, having spent 14 years at the club after his return from Manchester United back in 2008. He spent the majority of his playing career in Catalonia, and he could be one of the legends to return in a non-playing capacity.

In recent months, Pique has been tipped for a return to Barcelona, with some people even speculating that he could one day become the club’s president. The 38-year-old, who has been involved in controversy in the last few years surrounding the Spanish Super Cup, gave his thoughts on the matter during an event this week, as per Sport.

“From so many times that people ask you, in the end you end up valuing it. Being president of Barcelona has many more sacrifices than positive things can give you, and that is obvious. If you look back and see all the Barcelona presidents that have existed, the sacrifice they have made is above the return they have had. I do not have the need for others than what being president of Barcelona gives you.

“If one day I see that the club needs people like me, who have loved the club since I was little, who feel the colours, who know it inside out, who know what the social mass wants, my responsibility is to be there because Barcelona has given me absolutely everything.”

In Pique’s eyes, it is a subject that he has mixed feelings on.

“I would tell you that I have this dilemma: on the one hand, I coldly see that perhaps it is not worth it; on the other, one day maybe, sooner or later, maybe maybe not… It depends on many circumstances. It depends on how the club is, about many factors in my personal life… I have to value it. But if I am needed, I will make myself available to the club, whatever the job, it does not have to be that of president.”