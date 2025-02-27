“I think we are looking at a future Ballon d’Or winner” – Paulo Futre on Lamine Yamal

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a remarkable 4-4 draw on Tuesday, in a match that was a delight for neutral viewers – perhaps less so for those invested in either team.

However, Atleti legend Paulo Futre loved it, as during an interview on Què t’hi jugues (via Sport), he admitted that the match reminded him on his playing days.

“It looked like a game from the late 80s, it was impressive.”

Futre was especially impressed with the performance of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who he admitted would be his ideal signing for Atleti.

“I would have to sign the boy. The kid is a phenomenon. It’s incredible the personality and character that Lamine Yamal has at that age. I think we are looking at a future Ballon d’Or winner. If he doesn’t have any major injuries, he can win several within the next few years.”

Futre also spoke on Carlo Ancelotti, who he has a lot of respect and admiration for. However, he has not been impressed with the Real Madrid head coach’s reaction to the refereeing controversy that has transpired over the last few weeks.

“For me he is a champion, but he cannot say this. Days later against Espanyol he is right to complain when the VAR does not send the expulsion of the Espanyol player to review. He only admits mistakes when they are against him, when it is in favour or the referee makes a mistake for others he does not see it.

“Carlo should not follow this line. He himself, I’m sure that when he got home the night against Celta Vigo, he felt bad. He is disrespecting the Celta coach, the players… He is not just anyone, he cannot follow this line that goes against his great curriculum as a player and as a coach.”