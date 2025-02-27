One of the main talking points ahead of Barcelona’s 4-4 draw with Atletico Madrid was the absence of Marc Casado. The 21-year-old revelation was a fixture earlier in the season, but it confirmed the ascension of Frenkie de Jong to the starting XI.

The Dutchman’s stock has been on the rise in recent weeks, and since the turn of the year, de Jong has been given more and more game time. Manager Hansi Flick has praised the 27-year-old, and backed it up with performances in several games.

In some corners he was also praised for his contributions against Atletico, in which he helped to circulate the ball well, and played an important role in their comeback from two goals down. MD were one outlet that did so, and cite his impressive numbers from the clash: 99 passes (the most completed of any player), 33 passes in the final third (second-most) and eight balls recovered (second behind only Pedri).

However Flick on this occasion was less enamoured. According to Marca, Flick took responsibility for the changes, and acknowledges that they might not have been the ideal introductions. However was more centred on the errors from the players on the pitch, and de Jong was one of the players that came under the microscope during his analysis.

Since the match on Tuesday, Flick has asked de Jong to be stronger in his defensive efforts, despite being content with his offering on the ball. This is especially true when forming a pair with Pedri in midfield. During Atletico’s second goal, there was a point where de Jong could have fouled Julian Alvarez in the build-up. In their third goal, Flick also felt de Jong could have gotten closer to Angel Correa, having neither cut off the passing lane nor won the ball.

Reports in the local press say that Flick has been one of the backers of de Jong within Can Barca, and seemingly believes the club should look to renew his deal. De Jong has been heavily criticised in recent seasons, and there is plenty of doubt surrounding his future.