Real Madrid looked as if they were finally onto a winning formula in midfield this season, but Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to rethink his setup after receving bad news on the injury front. Midfielder Dani Ceballos, who limped off during their Copa del Rey semi-final clash with Real Sociedad, has been ruled out until May.

That is according to Marca. Real Madrid have announced that Ceballos is suffering from an issue affecting the membrane in his left knee, and the Madrid-based outlet say that it will require two months of recovery for Ceballos.

During stoppage time, a coming together with Takefusa Kubo saw Ceballos limp off, unable to finish out the game. The 28-year-old was reportedly in tears as he hobbled down the tunnel, and looked in bad shape leaving the Reale Arena.

It represents a crushing blow for Ceballos, who for the first time in his Real Madrid career, had won a starting spot in the XI with all of the competition fit. His ability on the ball, and vision of the play had helped smooth out some of the wrinkles in Real Madrid’s midfield, and in particular, their ability to play out from the back and control possession. He was also set for a return to the Spain squad, but now Ancelotti and Luis de la Fuente will be forced to look for alternatives.

Parte médico de Ceballos. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 27, 2025

In recent weeks Aurelien Tchouameni has returned to form, and now it will likely be a choice between Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Luka Modric to partner him in the middle of the pitch, with Jude Bellingham further ahead.

Valverde has previously been the choice in midfield, but has impressed at right-back, and plugged one of the major holes for Real Madrid when used there. Modric likely has the most similar skillset to Ceballos, but there are doubts over his ability to start in high intensity games and hold up to the team’s demands defensively. Camavinga provides energy, bite and plenty of quality with the ball at his feet, but previous attempts to pair him with Tchouameni have not been successful.