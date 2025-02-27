Barcelona have agreed a deal to take Vitor Roque back to Brazil a little over a year after he touched down in Spain, but there is one thing missing for his move to Palmeiras – the agreement of Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos have Roque on loan until the end of the season, and options in his contract to buy the 19-year-old themselves, or extend his loan.

Palmeiras will pay a reported €25m plus €5m in variables to Barcelona for Roque, although the Catalan giants would retain 20% of his rights too. After La Liga initially denied permission for the deal to go through, Barcelona have since sought and secured permission from FIFA and subsequently the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the deal to go ahead.

However they do need to agree the termination of Roque’s loan to Betis in order for the deal to go through, and understandably, they are seeking to get what they can out of the deal. Barcelona offered on Thursday morning to throw in an extra 30% of Ez Abde’s rights, with Betis currently possessing just 50% from the €7.5m deal last summer.

Now MD say that Betis want underused Barcelona forward Pau Victor as part of the deal though. When it looked as if he may not be registered for the second half of the season, Betis showed interest in a loan, and they are keen to have Victor on loan for next season (from the summer), with an option to buy. The Catalan daily note that talks are ‘very intense’ and nothing is closed between Betis and Barcelona yet.

The limit will be Friday, when the Brazilian transfer window slams shut. Barcelona will be desperate to get the deal done, so as to avoid making a potential loss down the line on an embarrassing transfer move. Victor arrived in the summer for €3m from Girona, after spending the prior year on loan at Barca Atletic. This season he has two goals and an assist in 259 minutes.