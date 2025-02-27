Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer to Real Madrid and Barcelona-linked midfielder

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both started to draw up their plans for the summer transfer window, which should be relatively busy for both clubs. However, neither is expected to address their respective midfield options, although that could change in the event of a market opportunity becoming available.

Joshua Kimmich could be that market opportunity. The 30-year-old has been considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world for some time now, and he is having another stellar season with Bayern Munich. However, it could end up being his last at the Bavarian club, where he is only under contract until the end of June.

Kimmich has stalled on signing a new deal with Bayern, and because of this, club officials have grown increasingly frustrated with him. As such, they have now pulled their latest proposal, as reported by BILD.

As such, Kimmich is now set to leave Bayern as a free agent, although there is still four months to go before his contract runs out, during which many things can change. However, this new development could end up bringing Real Madrid back to the table, not long after they had ruled out the possibility of signing him in the summer.

Barcelona have been long-term admirers of Kimmich, and although Hansi Flick would prefer to utilise the players already at his disposal, he could be tempted to reunite with the midfielder that he managed during his successful spell in charge of Bayern between 2019 and 2021.

At this stage, it is still most likely for Kimmich to remain at Bayern. The two parties are still in talks despite the withdrawn contract offer, but if a resolution does not end up being agreed, it does open up chances for teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, although neither is said to be particularly interested at this stage.