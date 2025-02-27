Barcelona exploring summer deal for Neymar Junior

Barcelona have started planning for the summer transfer window, and one position that sporting director Deco wants to address is left wing. He is keen for a quality addition there to compete alongside Raphinha, with the likes of Luis Diaz, Rafael Leao and Nico Williams having been mentioned as possible candidates.

Diaz appears to be the favourite for Deco, but there are other options being considered. Work appears to have started on those who could join, and it appears that Neymar Junior has a chance to make a sensational return to the club that he left eight years ago.

Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 for a world-record fee, left Al Hilal earlier this year to re-sign for Santos on a deal until the summer. The 33-year-old still sees himself as being able to compete at the highest level, which is why it is expected that he will try to make a return to Europe, and Barcelona is said to be his preferred choice.

According to The Athletic, discussions have taken place between Barcelona and Neymar’s representatives over a possible deal for the summer. A deal would be favourable for the Catalans in the sense that no transfer fee would be required, although they would likely aim to ensure that the Brazilian’s wages are particularly low, given the risk that would come with re-signing him.

Neymar is determined to be involved for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup, and to give him the best chance, he wants to be competing in Europe. Barcelona will certainly give him the platform to show what he is capable of, and it may also grant him the opportunity of finishing the business that was left unfinished back in 2017.

Neymar’s agent is Pini Zahavi, who is the representative of Hansi Flick – and he also has a very close relationship with Joan Laporta. Taking these into account, there are chances for Barcelona to make a serious move in the summer.