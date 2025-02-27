Barcelona star admits that high-profile Champions League error haunted him

Ronald Araujo has not had a straightforward season up until now. A serious injury last summer meant that he has played catch-up to his Barcelona teammates, although he does appear to be up to speed now.

Barcelona are playing a completely different brand of football this season compared to last, with Hansi Flick’s relentless style of play having taken some time for Araujo to get used to, as he told Sport.

“I’ve never played like this, and I don’t think almost anyone here. I watch a lot of football and the only one that does something similar is Liverpool, but not as risky as us. They are details, they are seconds, you have to do it well organised and of course it is the first time that you work in that way. That philosophy has paid off for us.

“We train it every day. It also requires a little time. A pre-season makes it so that you can learn it. Maybe in the first games we didn’t do it like we do now. Time gives you the feeling… that’s what I also believe with myself. Time will give you all this. If it gives results, we have to continue betting on that.”

Araujo also spoke on his most difficult moment as a Barcelona player, which was the red card that he received against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season.

“At the beginning he did haunt me, especially for the rest of the season. But then over time I forgot it, it is part of the past. A clean slate. There is a new story to be written. The big players are mentally strong and know how to overcome these situations. I consider myself one of those. I won’t deny that after that in La Liga I wasn’t at the level I usually was, but let’s keep going. There is a lot of career to build, to give for this club.”