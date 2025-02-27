Barcelona squad invited to Hansi Flick birthday event

Hansi Flick has made a major impact at Barcelona since his arrival last summer, and it seems like the players have also taken to him quickly. On the surface, the German manager appears to have a great relationship with the first team squad, both on a professional level and a personal one too.

Over the season, numerous Barcelona players have spoken very highly of Flick, and understandably so when considering the season that the Catalans have had up until this stage. It does seem like he tried to keep a close player-manager relationship, and that has been especially made known in the last few days.

As reported by Diario AS, Flick has invited the entire first team squad to his birthday dinner, which takes place outside of the club’s facilities on Friday.

Flick, who has reportedly settled on his first-choice starting line-up in recent days, turned 60 earlier this week, and to mark the occasion, he has planned this gathering. The entire first team coaching staff has also been invited, with the expectation being that approximately 50 people will be in attendance.

It is not the first time that Flick has encouraged this type of meeting outside the club’s training complex, but he generally limits them to his most trusted people in the coaching staff. As report the report, he intends to use the occasion as a rallying event as he, his staff and the players prepare for a crucial period in the season.

Barcelona take on Real Sociedad in their next match on Sunday, before making the trip to Benfica next midweek for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Before the international break, the Catalans will face further La Liga tests against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid, with those games sandwiched in between the return leg against the Portuguese giants, who they spectacularly defeated 5-4 during the league phase.